J-K: PDP chief hits out at NC govt over demolition of journalist's house in Jammu

Srinagar, Nov 28 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti criticised the demolition of a house of a journalist by the authorities in Jammu, saying the Union territory is suffering the "brutal consequences" of the National Conference (NC) government's decision to dismiss the party's "anti-bulldozer" bill in the assembly recently.

"These aren't the homes of helpless Muslim families in UP or elsewhere where targeting minorities has become the norm. This is Jammu & Kashmir where Arfaz, a journalist who built a modest home 40 years ago on 3 marlas of land, saw it being crushed to rubble in seconds," Mufti said in a post on X on Friday.

"The NC government dismissed the PDP's anti-bulldozer bill by branding these residents as land grabbers. Today, the brutal consequences of that decision are for all to see," she said.

An anti-encroachment drive was carried out on Thursday by the Jammu Development Authority during which bulldozers demolished illegal structures in the Transport Nagar area of the city.

The demolished structures included the house of journalist Arfaz Ahmad. PTI SSB ARB ARB