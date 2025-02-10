J-K: PDP leader Iltija Mufti alleges two of her PSOs suspended after Kathua visit

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) PDP leader Iltija Mufti alleged on Monday that two of her personal security officers (PSOs) were suspended after she managed to give a slip and visit the family of a young man in Kathua district who died by suicide following alleged harassment by police.

Iltija, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, has been claiming that the youth, Makhan Din, took his own life as he was unable to bear the torture of police for alleged links with terrorists.

Din, a Gujjar youth from Billawar who died on Tuesday evening after consuming insecticide, had recorded a video before his death, claiming his innocence and denying any connection to terrorism.

The police and local administration have launched separate investigations into the incident.

Iltija has been demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident as well as into the death of a truck driver killed by army in Sopore in North Kashmir after he allegedly failed to stop at a checkpoint.

"Two of my PSOs (Hamid and Basharat) were suspended for no fault of theirs," the PDP leader told reporters outside her party office in Jammu.

"If they were suspended so quickly, why has no action been taken against the station house officer (SHO) who has spread terror in Kathua and extorted money from innocent youth. Locals told me those who fail to pay are labelled as over ground workers (of terrorists)," she said.

She also questioned why no action has been taken against the army personnel involved in the truck driver's death.

There was no word from the police over the allegations of Iltija as of now but a senior official said that it was a failure on the part to protect the VIP they were guarding.

Iltija alleged that her PSOs were suspended for failing to prevent her visit to Kathua. She also claimed that she had left Jammu to Kathua "like a thief" during the night.

She claimed that after 2019 abrogation of special status of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, standing with truth has become a crime.

The PDP leader alleged that the government -- whether it is National Conference, Lt Governor-led administration or the Centre – has no priorities to make the place prosperous, safe and secure.

"The National Conference leader is on a shawl distribution spree, meeting (home minister) Amit Shah and hosting parties in Delhi. He has no time to visit Kathua to console the widow and two minor daughters of Makhan Din and truck driver's family," she said.

Iltija also criticised Union minister Jitendra Singh, whose constituency includes Kathua, for not taking up the incident with authorities at the Centre.

She refused to comment on the Delhi Assembly election results or the future of the INDIA bloc, saying "the lives of our people, their security and honour are much more important than what is happening in Delhi which is not my concern".

"My concern is the young man who lost his life but no action is taken against the corrupt SHO who should be sacked immediately.” Earlier in the day, Mehbooba said two PSOs of her daughter have been placed under suspension after the young leader's unscheduled visit to Kathua. "Ironic and unfair that Iltija's two PSOs have been suspended for no fault of their own. They were punished simply because Iltija managed to reach Kathua despite being confined to her home like a criminal," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

She also said there has been no reported action against those responsible for the deaths of Mir or Din.

"The ruling NC (National Conference) government, which came to power promising to ensure security and dignity for the people, remains a silent observer. They thus are not only shirking from their responsibility but also thereby normalising these unjust and abnormal actions," Mehbooba said.

Iltija was not allowed to move out of the Jammu Circuit house by the police to address a press conference on Sunday evening. PTI TAS SKL KVK KVK