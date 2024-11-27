J-K: PDP legislative party leader gets 7-days to respond to ‘breach of privilege’ notice

Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has given PDP legislative party leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Para seven days to respond to a "breach of privilege" notice issued over his speech in the House early this month.

Para, a first-time member of the legislative Assembly, is accused of breach of privilege by National Conference MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi.

"The office is in receipt of a communication from Gurezi addressed to the Speaker in which it has been stated that Para, during his speech on Motion of Thanks on the Lieutenant Governor's Address on 8th of November 2024, has levelled some allegations and used derogatory remarks against him.

“Accordingly, the matter was placed before the Speaker, who desired to seek comments from Para in the first instance before proceeding ahead in the matter,” Qazi Mushtaq Ahmad, under-secretary in J&K legislative assembly secretariat, said in a communication to Para on Tuesday.

The letter asked Para to furnish his response in the matter within seven days so that the same could be placed before the Speaker. PTI SKL RHL