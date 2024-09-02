J-K: PDP spokesperson Tahir Sayeed quits

Srinagar, Sep 2 (PTI) PDP spokesperson Tahir Sayeed resigned from the party on Monday, ahead of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sayeed, who was appointed as media analyst in the chief minister's office by Mehbooba Mufti during her tenure at the helm of Jammu and Kashmir, announced his resignation through a post on social media.

"With heavy heart I end my ten years of association with @JKPDP. I wish @MehboobaMufti Sahiba and party all the very best," Sayeed posted on X.

Last month, PDP Chief Spokesperson Suhail Bukhari had quit the party and joined the Congress.

The Jammu and Kashmir elections will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1 -- followed by counting of votes on October 8. PTI MIJ RHL