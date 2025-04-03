J-K pensioners to receive enhanced financial assistance

Srinagar, Apr 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the enhancement of pensions under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS), an official said on Thursday.

This move marks the fulfilment of a key commitment made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Legislative Assembly on March 7, he said.

According to the revised structure, effective from April 1, 2025, pension beneficiaries will receive increased financial assistance.

"This is not just assistance, it's our commitment to an inclusive and caring welfare state," Abdullah said.

Individuals below 60 years of age will now receive Rs 1,250 per month, while those aged between 60 and 79 years will be entitled to Rs 1,500 per month. Senior citizens aged 80 and above will receive a monthly pension of Rs 2,000.

The government has announced significant enhancements in social pensions under the NSAP and the ISSS to provide better financial support to vulnerable sections of society, the order said.

Under the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS), the pension for individuals aged 60-79 years has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500, while those aged 80 years and above will now receive Rs 2,000 instead of Rs 1,000.

Similarly, under the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS), widows aged 40-59 years will receive Rs 1,250 against Rs 1,000 earlier, those aged 60-79 years will receive Rs 1,500 up from Rs 1,000, and widows 80 years and above will get Rs 2,000.

Additionally, the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS) was revised, with pensions for disabled individuals in the 18-59 years category raised to Rs 1,250, those 60-79 years receiving Rs 1,500, and those 80 years and above getting Rs 2,000.

Under the ISSS, which is UT-funded, pension rates have been revised across multiple beneficiary groups.

Old age Pensions have been increased to Rs 1,250 for females aged 55-60 years, Rs 1,500 for those between the age of 60 and 79 years, and Rs 2,000 for those aged 80 years and above.

Similarly, widow/divorcee pensions have been enhanced to Rs 1,250 for widows below 60 years with a legal marriageable age, Rs 1,500 for those 60-79 years, and Rs 2,000 for those who are 80 years and above.

The disability pension has been revised to Rs 1,250 for those below 60 years, Rs 1,500 for those between 60-79 years, and Rs 2,000 for those 80 years and above.

A similar structure applies to the transgender pension, ensuring increased financial assistance across all age categories. PTI MIJ RHL