J-K: People have to decide if their lives improved after Article 370 revocation, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, May 4 (PTI) The people of Jammu and Kashmir will have to decide if their lives have improved after the abrogation of Article 370, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said on Saturday.

Addressing workers' conventions, public gatherings, road shows and rallies at 24 places in the Beerwah assembly segment of Budgam district, Abdullah -- the National Conference candidate from Baramulla -- asked people to decide if their daily lives have improved after August 5, 2019, and everything is fine.

"But if your lives have not improved, then you need to make sure that the National Conference wins with a thumping majority," he said.

If unemployment has come down, electricity supply has improved and bills are lower, water supply is uninterrupted, ration supply has increased and roads have improved, then, without a doubt, "you should vote for lotus, apples, buckets, pens and bats", Abdullah said, referring to the election symbols of the BJP, People's Conference, Democratic Progressive Azad Party, People's Democratic Party, and the Apni Party, respectively.

"But if everything is the opposite, then you should make the National Conference a success through your vote," he said.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state said that as an MLA from Beerwah in the last assembly, he worked in every area "but unfortunately the work has stopped where I left off".

During these past few years, "the rulers did not benefit the common people and only did injustice", he alleged.

"Today, I have come to ask for your vote after 10 years and I request you to vote for me and give me the opportunity to work again. Where your sweat is, there will be my blood," he added.

Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president, claimed the unemployed youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir "are frustrated".

"Our lands, allotted through a revolutionary act by (National Conference founder) Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah without compensation, are in danger. Today, those lands have also been threatened," he said.

"Therefore, I appeal to you to ensure the success of the National Conference in the parliamentary elections and future assembly polls and give us the opportunity to fight for your rights," Abdullah added. PTI SSB SSB SZM