J-K: Pilgrims make beeline to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Katra (Reasi), Sep 24 (PTI) Over 32,000 devotees have paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi since the beginning of Navratri on Monday, officials said.

Security has been stepped up at the shrine which has been decorated with flowers and lights for the Navratri festival.

"The yatra is going on smoothly with 12,000 to 13,000 pilgrims paying obeisance at the temple every day. So far, over 32,000 pilgrims have registered for darshan till today," a Shrine Board official told PTI.

The Board has deployed volunteers to guide pilgrims, and ensure smooth movement along the 13-km yatra route, the official said.

Additional facilities, including drinking water points, medical aid stations, and crowd management measures, have also been put in place to ensure a safe and comfortable pilgrimage experience for visitors arriving from across the country, he said.

This year, the Shrine Board has introduced wireless communication sets to enhance coordination and communication along the yatra route.

A multi-tier security grid involving the police, CRPF, paramilitary forces, and quick-response teams is in place throughout the festival, officials said.

The pilgrimage to the shrine resumed on September 17 after being suspended for 22 days due to a landslide along the track on August 26, which resulted in the death of 34 people and injuries to 20 others.

The Navratri festival is being celebrated from September 22 to October 1.