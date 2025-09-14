J-K: Pilgrims protest, attempt to march towards Vaishno Devi shrine amid yatra suspension

Katra/Jammu, Sept 14 (PTI) As the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills remained suspended for the 20th day owing to inclement weather, a group of pilgrims staged a protest at Katra base camp in Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.

However, police foiled their repeated attempt to break the security cordon and undertake the yatra in violation of the shrine board directive.

The pilgrimage was suspended on August 26, hours before a major landslide hit the route leading to the shrine that resulted in the death of 34 pilgrims and injuries to 20 others.

The shrine board had announced to resume the yatra from September 14 but had to change the decision due to safety concerns owing to incessant rains all along the track and the sanctum sanctorum since Friday.

Some pilgrims including women gathered at Banganga Darshani gate, the starting point of the yatra, in Katra town on Sunday and raised slogans like ‘Jai Mata Di’ and tried to move ahead on the track to pay obeisance at the hilltop shrine.

However, police force deployed in strength did not allow them to proceed ahead despite their repeated attempts for several hours during the day, the officials said, adding that the devotees were later persuaded to disperse after hard persuasion.

“I have reached Katra walking barefoot over the past two months and I want to offer my prayers at the shrine as soon as possible,” said Rajiv Lodhi, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, requesting the shrine board to restart the yatra whether it means sending the pilgrims in small batches.

Chennai native Vinod Kumar said he along with his family reached Katra on Friday and was happy about the resumption of the yatra to fulfil our desire to pay obeisance at the shrine.

“I came to know that the yatra was suspended again, leaving everyone present here disappointed,” he said, adding "we know they have taken the decision to suspend the yatra for our safety but we cannot extend our stay for more days.” Meanwhile, Rekha from Mumbai was desperate and emotionally overwhelmed.

“We do not know anything and we are forcibly going to complete our yatra, whatever the cost,” she said and asked "if the yatra was suspended, why have they opened the online registration”.

Raj Kumar Jha, another pilgrim from Bihar, said they have reached Katra on the call of the Mata and “we will leave only after performing darshan". PTI TAS TAS NB NB