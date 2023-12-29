J-K Police announces cash reward for info related to killing of ex-SSP

Srinagar, Dec 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police has announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for any information in connection with the killing of a retired senior superintendent of police in Baramulla district on Sunday.

The 72-year-old retired police officer and local "muezzin", Mohammad Shafi Mir, was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday morning while he was giving a call for "azaan" from a mosque in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Any person who provides any useful information in connection with Mir's killing will be rewarded with Rs 5 lakh in cash," the police announced in a poster.

The police said the identity of the person who provides information would be kept a secret.

The police appealed to the people to approach the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) of Baramulla or the SHO of Sheeri police station with such information. PTI SSB SMN SMN