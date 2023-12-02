J-K: Police, Army review security situation in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) Senior police and army officers Saturday reviewed the prevailing security situation in south Kashmir at separate meetings.

The security review meetings took place in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdi visited south Kashmir’s Awantipora and chaired a security review meeting that focused on strategic initiatives to enhance security measures, foster community engagement in police district Awantipora, legal action against 'over ground workers' (OGWs) and curbing drug menace, a police spokesman said.

At the onset of the meeting, Awantipora senior superintendent of police presented an overview of the steps initiated by police to counter any challenges and threats faced by the inimical elements at the ground level, the spokesman said.

Birdi discussed the other threat perceptions and emphasized for establishment of a proper security grid in the police district. The IGP Kashmir also stressed result-oriented disposal of pending cases, especially NDPS cases.

He emphasized that all stakeholders be taken into confidence by creating synergy and cordial relations with them.

Birdi called for strengthening the intelligence grid on the ground, alertness of deployed personnel, intensified legal action on OGWs and following all the SOPs in letter and spirit.

Stressing the importance and need of modern technology in ushering transparency in the functioning of the police department, the IGP asked the officers to adopt modern technology for better and transparent policing which is result-oriented and people-friendly.

Highlighting the importance of the people’s role in the prevailing scenario, Birdi stressed upon the officers to evolve more effective mechanisms and ensure public safety while dealing with the elements inimical to peace especially rumour mongers on social media platforms.

The IGP also paid floral tributes to the martyrs at district police lines Awantipora for their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Commander, chaired a separate security review meeting at Awantipora.

“#ChinarCorps Cdr chaired a Security Review Meet at Awantipur, #Pulwama today to review the prevailing security situation & coordinate the CT (counter-terror) Grid during the winter season,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

The Corps commander also complimented the troops for their planning and execution of Thursday’s Operation Arihal in Pulwama in which a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was eliminated and war-like stores recovered, the Army said. PTI SSB SSB KVK KVK