J-K police arrest five in Marh firing incident

Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested five men linked to the recent firing incident in the Marh area on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

The action followed a complaint filed by Jatinder Singh alias Rajan of Marh that there was firing by some people in the area last month, after which Police Station Domana registered a case, they said.

A police team conducted multiple raids and arrested all five accused, Ripu Daman Singh Jamwal, Akshay Sharma, Vikrant Kesar, Rohan Goswami and Abhinesh Singh, they said.

Police recovered a country-made pistol used in the incident, one live round, one fired round, four sharp-edged weapons, and two vehicles, a scooty and a motorcycle, allegedly used in the crime.

Police said the arrest of the accused helped restore a sense of security among residents of the Marh area. PTI AB SHS SHS