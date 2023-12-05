J-K Police arrest fraudster from Rajasthan

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) A man accused of duping a teacher here of over Rs 11 lakh on some pretext through online mode was arrested from Rajasthan after a hunt, officials said.

Advertisment

Shahrukh Noor Mohammad, a resident of Rajasthan's Jhunjhun district, was arrested by a police team of Doda from Ajmer today, they said.

The accused was at large and constantly changing his locations for the last couple of years to evade arrest, they said.

Mohammad was booked in early this year for cheating and duping government teacher Showkat Ali of Kashtigarh area of Doda district after coming in contact with him through Facebook and defrauding the complainant of Rs 11,67,220, officials said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI AB NB