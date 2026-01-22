J-K Police arrests 2 drug peddlers in Baramulla

Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered more than 750 grams of contraband substance from their possession in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said that during the investigation of an NDPS case, police arrested one Farooq Ahmad Chopan alias Beta from the Kalantara Bala area of the district.

During interrogation, Chopan revealed some information, based on which the police conducted a search of the premises of Bilal Ahmad Bhat and seized 774 grams of charas powder-like substance, the official said.

Chopan and Bhat were both booked under the NDPS Act and lodged in police custody.