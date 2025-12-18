J-K Police arrests 3 persons involved in sacrilegious act in Doda

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) Police on Thursday have three persons in connection with an alleged sacrilegious act in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

Acting on information about the incident in Sarsi village during late Wednesday night, police registered a case under relevant sections of the law at Doda police station, they said.

People held protests over the killing of a bovine animal in the area Accordingly, the three persons involved in the alleged crime were arrested, they added.

Investigation into the matter has been initiated, they said. PTI AB AMJ AMJ