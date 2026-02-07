J-K Police arrests conman in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a man in Gandebal district on charges of cheating investors by allegedly offering them government or disputed land for sale.

The accused, Javid Ahmad Gojree, was posing as a land broker and cheating innocent people by falsely presenting disputed and government land as his private property, a spokesperson said.

He allegedly deceived multiple individuals by showing them land which, upon verification, was found to be either disputed or government-owned, thereby inducing them to invest under false pretences, the spokesman said.

"During the investigation, it surfaced that the accused is a habitual offender and has been previously involved in at least five criminal cases. He has been booked earlier for offences involving cheating, forgery, criminal trespass, criminal intimidation and related crimes," he said. PTI MIJ SHS