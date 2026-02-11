J-K Police arrests hardened criminal with pistol, heroin in Samba

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a hardened criminal with a pistol and 20 gm of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, officials said.

Ranju Choudhary, a resident of Kathar-Arnia, was arrested when a police party intercepted him while he was moving from Khour village to Swankha along the Rajpura-Jattan road, a police spokesman said.

One pistol, five live cartridges and 20.23 gm of heroin were recovered from Choudhary’s possession at the time of his arrest, he said.

The Ramgarh police station has booked Chaudhary under the relevant sections of NDPS Act and Arms Act, he added.

The accused is a habitual criminal involved in multiple cases, including attempt to murder, assault on public servant, snatching and cases under the Arms Act over the past six years, the spokesman said.

The cases include four in Ramgarh between 2020 and 2024, three in Arnia between 2020 and 2025, and one in Kahana in 2024, he said. PTI TAS ARI