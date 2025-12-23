J-K: Police arrests key receiver of drone-dropped heroin in Kathua

Jammu, Dec 23 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested an alleged drug peddler associated with a Pakistan-based drone-dropped narcotics module in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said.

The accused -- identified as Siraj Din alias Saraju -- is said to be a chief recipient of drone-dropped heroin from Pakistan, police said.

His arrest was made in connection with a case registered at Hiranagar police station pertaining to the recovery of over 400 grams of narcotics dropped by a drone in the border village of Chhan Tanda in Hiranagar, they added.

The probe has unearthed a cross-border drug smuggling syndicate, police said, adding that, four persons from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have been arrested so far in the case.

Police officials said the accused were working as couriers, drug traffickers and financiers. On their disclosure, over Rs 5 lakh in drug money and an additional 414 grams of heroin were recovered, they said.

During further investigation into forward linkages, Siraj Din was identified as the chief recipient of the drone-dropped heroin, officials said, adding that he was also involved in street-level peddling.

On his disclosure, police recovered a stash of heroin-like substance, a sharp-edged weapon and three pistol rounds, they said.

Police said raids are underway based on his disclosures to arrest more persons involved with the drug-smuggling network.

Reiterating its resolve to counter the narcotics trade, Kathua police urged citizens to come forward and cooperate in eliminating the menace. PTI AB ARB ARB