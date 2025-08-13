J-K Police arrests man running heroin supply racket online in Udhampur

Jammu, Aug 13 (PTI) Police on Wednesday busted a heroin supply network that operated online with the arrest of a peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said.

During a routine checking at Jakheni, a police team intercepted the accused identified as Arif Hussain, a resident of Doda, and recovered heroin from his possession, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was operating a heroin supply network by sharing precise delivery locations with the customers and receiving payments directly into his bank account to avoid conventional tracking methods, the officials said.

Police said they have launched a probe to unearth the entire heroin supply racket being run online, and more arrests are likely to be made soon.

Police also appealed to the public to share any information regarding any such network with their nearest police station. PTI AB ARI