J-K Police arrests SPO with heroin in Udhampur

Jammu, June 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a special police officer (SPO) with heroin in Udhampur district, officials said.

The arrested SPO has been identified as Vishal Singh, who was posted in the district police lines in Udhampur, they said.

During a routine checking at Phangyal, a police team intercepted a suspected person and seized heroin from his possession after frisking, the officials said.

The suspect turned out to be an SPO who was arrested subsequently, they said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AB ARI