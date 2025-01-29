J-K Police arrests three persons in connection with alleged sacrilegious act in Doda

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged slaughter of a bovine and the transportation of beef for the purpose of illegal sale in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, a spokesperson said.

“Information was received at the Doda police station late Wednesday night regarding the alleged slaughter of a cow-like animal by certain persons and the transportation of beef towards Sersi for the purpose of illegal sale,” he said.

The police identified Farooq Ahmed of Sersi Dhalwa, Mohammad Shafi of Verinag, Kapran (district Anantnag) and Mohammad Yaseen of Top Sersi as the accused.

“The accused persons, along with some other unidentified individuals, allegedly committed the act with criminal intent, which had the potential to hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community and disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the area,” he said. PTI AB MNK MNK