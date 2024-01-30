J-K Police attach property of notorious drug peddler in Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 30 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached assets linked to a notorious drug peddler in Kulgam district, officials said.

The police attached an under-construction house on a four-marla plot belonging to the peddler Aijaz Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Gadihama, Kulgam under Section 68-F (2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, an official said.

He said the property was found to be illegally acquired by Ganie.

The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the owner, the official added. PTI SSB RPA