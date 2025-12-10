J-K: Police attach Rs 2 crore property in Srinagar linked to drug peddler

Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Police on Wednesday attached a residential house worth Rs 2 crore belonging to the father of an alleged drug peddler here, an official said.

"In its relentless efforts to curb the drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting illegal narcotics trade, police attached a three-storeyed residential house along with one kanal of land, valued at approximately Rs 2 crores, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," a police spokesperson said.

The property belongs to Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, father of notorious drug peddler Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, involved in the narcotics trade.

The accused is involved in an NDPS case registered at Parimpora police station, the spokesperson said.

"During the investigation, it was established that the said property had been acquired through illegal proceeds from drug trafficking. Acting on these findings, the competent authority ordered the attachment of the property under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act," the official added. PTI MIJ SMV SMV AMJ AMJ