J-K Police attaches drug peddler's house in Baramulla

Srinagar, Jul 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached a house worth Rs 23 lakh belonging to an alleged drug peddler in Baramulla district.

"Continuing its action against drug peddlers, Police in Baramulla attached property (Residential house worth approximately Rs 23.00 lacs) belonging to a notorious drug peddler Mohd Sabir Barwal, a resident of Jabda Kamalkote," a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the action was taken under section 68-E read with section 68-F (1) of NDPS Act of 1985.

"The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police," he said. PTI MIJ VN VN