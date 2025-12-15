J-K: Police attaches drug peddler’s immovable property in Udhampur

Jammu, Dec 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached the immovable property of a drug peddler in here in Udhampur district, officials said.

The attached property, comprising a residential house built on land in the Narsoo area, belonged to drug peddler Makhan Din, they said.

During the course of investigation in connection with a case of narcotics smuggling, detailed financial scrutiny and backward link analysis revealed that the accused had allegedly acquired the said immovable property through proceeds of narcotics, they said.

Based on these findings, the competent authority passed the attachment order for further legal proceedings, they said.

Police’s NDPS property attachment tally for the year has now reached Rs 17.65 crore, showcasing its sustained offensive against drug peddlers. PTI AB SHS SHS