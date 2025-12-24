J-K Police attaches drug peddler's properties worth Rs 3 crore

Srinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached properties worth Rs three crore of a notorious drug peddler here, alleging they were acquired through the proceeds of illicit drug trafficking.

In its sustained efforts to eliminate the menace of drugs and dismantle the infrastructure supporting illegal narcotics trade, Srinagar Police has attached double-storeyed residential house and double-storeyed shopping complex, along with land measuring over one Kanal, worth approximately Rs three crore, a police spokesman said.

He said the properties belong to notorious drug peddler Ajaz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Palpora Noorbagh locality of the city here, adding that he is allegedly involved in a case registered under the NDPS Act.

During the course of the investigation, it was established that the accused had allegedly acquired the properties through illicit proceeds generated from drug trafficking, the spokesman said. PTI SSB MNK MNK