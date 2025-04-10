J-K Police attaches land belonging to three who illegally crossed over to PoK to get arms training

Srinagar, Apr 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached properties worth Rs 3.50 crore belonging to three people who illegally crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir to obtain arms training, officials said.

"In a significant move, Ganderbal Police has taken action by attaching immovable property in the form of agricultural land measuring nine kanals and seven marlas (1.17 acres) worth Rs 3.47 crore,” a police spokesperson said.

The properties belonged to three individuals -- Firdous Ahmad Wani, Mohammad Ramzan Bhat and Mohammad Ayoub Ganie -- who had illegally crossed over to PoK for obtaining illegal arms and ammunition training, the spokesperson said.

The order was passed by the Court of Additional Session Judge Ganderbal under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.