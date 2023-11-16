J-K Police attaches orchard land under UAPA in Pulwama

Srinagar, Nov 16 (PTI) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached nearly one acre of orchard land in Pulwama district under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said.

Advertisment

This move comes following the recovery of explosives from the land by security forces earlier in May.

The SIU personnel installed a notice board outside the orchard to inform the general public about the attachment.

“This is to inform the general public that the orchard land measuring seven kanals and seven marlas (nearly 40,000 square feet) under khasra number 207 at village Chirat, Arigam, Pulwama, belonging to Ghulam Nabi Wani, the father of accused Ishfaq Ahmad Wani, stands attached under section 25 of the UA(P)A by the competent authority,” the notice reads.

While the notice directed the owner not to sell, transfer or lease the property to anyone, it also warned the public against purchasing it. PTI MIJ AS RPA