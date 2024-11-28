J-K Police attaches properties of 7 PoK based terrorists in Kishtwar

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) Police on Thursday attached the properties of seven PoK based terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

The police had declared these terrorists as proclaimed offenders.

A team of the Special Investigation Units (SIUs) of the police put up signboards at the properties of the terrorist commanders at various locations in Kishtwar, they said.

All these terrorists were operating from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and were instrumental in carrying out radicalisation as well as multiple terror activities in the region with the help of their overground workers.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar Javaid confirmed the attachment of the properties of seven terrorists. PTI AB HIG