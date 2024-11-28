J-K Police attaches properties of 7 PoK-based terrorists in Kishtwar

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) In a major crackdown on terror networks, police on Thursday attached the properties of seven absconding terrorists currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

As many as 36 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from PoK and Pakistan have been declared absconders, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Javaid Iqbal said.

"After reviewing the evidence, the Court in Doda issued attachment orders under Section 83 CrPC (attachment of property of absconding person). SSP Kishtwar formed teams comprising senior officers accompanied by executive magistrates to execute the orders. The attached properties have been marked with signboards to notify the general public," SSP Iqbal said.

He said that the investigation was presented before the NIA Special Court, Doda. Among the 36 absconding terrorists, seven had their properties identified for attachment as part of the legal proceedings.

The attached properties belong to Shahnawaz Ahmed of Chirool Padyarna, Bashir Ahmed Mughal of Jugna, Gazi-ud-Din of Jugna Balna, Sattar Din of Jugna Keshwan, Imtiyaz Ahmed of Banderna, Muzaffer Ahmed of Semna Colony Zewar, and Javid Hussain Giri of Kundali Pochal.

The attachment of these properties follows a meticulous investigation and intelligence inputs after the registration of cases against them in 2022 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Kishtwar police station, he said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Anand Jain said that properties of 29 additional absconding terrorists have also been identified. "The process for their attachment is underway and will be completed shortly, further tightening the noose around terror operatives", he said.

This decisive action is part of an intensified crackdown on terrorism and underscores Jammu and Kashmir police’s commitment to dismantling terror infrastructure, he said. PTI AB HIG