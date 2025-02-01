J-K police attaches properties of drug peddler

Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) Police in Udhampur district on Saturday attached several properties worth crores of rupees of an alleged drug peddler within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

The properties, including a 3-BHK flat in Mohali in Punjab, were sealed, a J-K police spokesperson said.

Three trucks belonging to the accused, Nadeem Sambyal, a resident of Chenani in Udhampur, were seized, the spokesman said.

"The properties were found to be acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) by the owner, who is presently under judicial custody in a case related to drug peddling registered against him in 2023," the spokesman said.