J-K Police attaches properties of two croos-border terror handlers in Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached Rajouri-based properties of two absconding terror handlers currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), officials said on Tuesday.

The attached land, measuring 6 kanals and 18 marlas, belongs to Ishtiaq Ahmed of Bhattian village in Tehsil Thanamandi, and Zahid Ali Khan of the same village, a police spokesperson said.

"These Pakistan-based terror handlers are accused of activities linked to supporting anti-national elements. The attachment of properties is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the networks of Pakistan-based handlers and their associates operating in the region," she added.

The attachment was carried out in the presence of Revenue authorities on Monday.