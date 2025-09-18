J-K Police attaches property in narco-terror case in Anantnag

Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) Police in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday attached immovable property worth lakhs of rupees in a narco-terror case, an official said.

"The property attachment has been carried out in connection with FIR No. 57/2024, registered under Sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, 39 of the UA(P) Act, Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Mattan," a police spokesperson said.

He said the attached property comprises a plot measuring three kanals and six marlas of land (18,000 square feet) located in Sangam in the Bijbehara area.

"The land is registered in the name of Iqra Mushtaq, the daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, a resident of Hugam in Srigufwara, Anantnag, and the niece of the accused Firdous Ahmad Bhat," the spokesperson said.

He said this action has been taken under due legal process and is part of the ongoing crackdown on individuals and properties linked with unlawful and anti-national activities. PTI MIJ RHL