J-K police attaches property of terror handler operating from PoK

Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday attached the property of a terror handler operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, officials said.

Police attached the immovable property at Syedabad Pastoona in the Tral area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

He said the property belongs to Jammu and Kashmir National Operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (JKNOP) identified as Mubashir Ahmad, a resident of Syedabad Pastoona in Tral.

The property was identified during the course of investigation and inquiries conducted by the police, the spokesperson said.

He said Ahmad has been actively involved in promoting and reviving terrorist activities by pushing arms and ammunition into the region and activating local terror networks. PTI SSB NSD NSD