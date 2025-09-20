J-K Police attaches property worth Rs 2 cr in narco-terror case in Jammu

Srinagar, Sep 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday attached property worth Rs 2 crore belonging to an accused in a narco-terror case in Jammu, officials said.

Police attached immovable property belonging to the accused involved in unlawful activities in a matter linked to an FIR registered under the Arms Act, UA(P)A, Explosive Substances Act, and the NDPS Act at Mattan police station in Anantnag district, they said.

The attached property comprises a double-storey residential building constructed on 1,501 sq ft of land at Tawi Vihar, Sidra, Jammu, a police spokesman said.

The property valued at approximately Rs 2 crore is in the name of accused Firdous Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Hugam Srigufwara area in Anantnag district, he added.

The attachment order was executed under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) following due legal process. It forms part of the sustained crackdown on individuals and assets linked to unlawful and anti-national activities, the spokesman said. PTI SSB ARI