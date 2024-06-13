J-K Police attaches two-storeyed house of terrorist associate

Srinagar, Jun 13 (PTI) Police on Thursday attached a two-storeyed house of a terrorist associate in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

Riyaz Ahmad Bhat's house, located at Lohar Senzi in the Gadole area of the district, was attacked by police on the orders of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official said.

"In a major action against terrorism, Anantnag police carried out the attachment of a two-story residential house belonging to terror associate Riyaz Ahmad Bhat in the Lohar Senzi Gadole area. The attachment was executed under UAPA after confirmation from competent authority," Anantnag police posted on X.