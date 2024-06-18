J-K Police bans operation of drones in Srinagar ahead of PM visit

Srinagar, Jun 18 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday declared the city as a temporary "red zone", banned the operation of drones.

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after being sworn-in as the prime minister for the third time, Modi is scheduled to visit Srinagar on Thursday and would lead the main event to mark the International Yoga Day at the SKICC here on Friday morning.

"Srinagar city has been declared as 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect," Srinagar Police said on X.

The police said all unauthorised drone operations in the "red zone" are liable to being penalised according to provisions of the drone rules.