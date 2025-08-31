J-K Police blows lid off woman lawyer's plot to frame ex-husband in terror case

Srinagar, Aug 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday blew the lid off an alleged conspiracy hatched by a woman lawyer with the help of her two accomplices to frame her ex-husband in a terror case in Baramulla district, officials said.

The case was cracked during a probe into the recovery of a fake improvised explosive device (IED) near the main gate of Manzoor Ahmad Khan's house at Mahayan-Ferozpora in the Tangmarg area on July 31, a police spokesman said.

Acting on an input about the suspicious object, police, in collaboration with security agencies, launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

A bomb disposal squad was summoned, and upon inspection, the object was found to be a plastic box designed to resemble an IED, the spokesman said, adding that it was later confirmed to be a fake IED that posed no explosive threat.

The investigation led to the apprehension of the prime suspect, Sajad Ahmed Ganie from Nowgam village in Sumbal, who planted the fake IED and had gone into hiding.

During interrogation, Ganie confessed to planting the fake IED at the behest of advocate Rahila Qadri, wife of advocate Rayees Ahmed Bhat from Pandithpora-Tangmarg, the spokesman said.

It was revealed that Qadri, the former wife of Manzoor Ahmad Khan, conspired to falsely implicate the latter in a fake terror case in connivance with her present husband.

“Due to a long-standing matrimonial feud, Qadri harboured deep grudges against her ex-husband and orchestrated the conspiracy to frame him. The accused (Ganie) deliberately provided false information to police in an attempt to implicate Khan in a fabricated case,” the spokesman said.

Notices have been served to all three accused persons, and the case will be taken to its logical conclusion before the competent court of law, he added. PTI TAS ARI