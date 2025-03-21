J-K Police books security agency owner for obtaining tenders on forged document

Jammu, Mar 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir police's Crime Branch on Friday booked the proprietor of a private security agency for allegedly gaining entry into government tenders using a forged certificate, officials said.

Ram Sharma, a resident of Jammu's Gadi Garh, is accused of manipulating and using a Private Security Agencies Regulationtion Act (PSARA) certificate originally issued to another agency under the act, a Crime Branch spokesperson said.

This allowed Sharma and his security agency, Unique Sanitation and Outsourcing Services, to participate in government tenders including those at Government College of Engineering and Technology (GCET), Jammu; and Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri, he said.

The Crime Branch initiated action following a complaint lodged by Imran Khan, a resident of Bathindi, alleging that Sharma fraudulently altered and utilised the PSARA certificate to secure contracts, constituting offenses of fraud and forgery under the law.

Crime Branch (Jammu) Senior Superintendent of Police Benam Tosh confirmed the registration of the case based on the complaint and preliminary verification report. The investigation has been handed over to a Deputy Superintendent of Police to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter, the SSP said. PTI AB TIR TIR