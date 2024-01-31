J-K Police books several in Ramban for 'blasphemous' post on social media

Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) Condemning alleged acts of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed, Ramban district administration on Wednesday said that police has booked several persons for "derogatory posts" on social media.

Advertisment

Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary said the administration has zero tolerance for such "provocative behaviour" and that it was taking swift action against those involved.

"Ensuring that those responsible face rightful consequences. Zero tolerance for such provocative behaviour. The DC of Ramban urges the public to prioritise communal harmony and respect for all sentiments," the DC said in a post on X.

Police has lodged cases under IPC sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153-A (promoting enmity between different group), 298 (wounding the religious feelings), and 505 (public mischief with incitement), he said. PTI AB SKY SKY