J-K Police carries out multiple raids in connection with fraudulent land compensation case

Srinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday carried out multiple raids at several places in the valley in connection with a fraudulent land compensation case, an official said.

According to a police spokesperson, the case was registered following a complaint alleging that compensation for land falling under the transmission line in the villages of Watrad, Dalabal, and Kachwari in Khansahib tehsil of Budgam district had been fraudulently released in favour of non-existent people, while genuine landowners were deprived.

He said the investigations revealed that compensation running into crores of rupees was fraudulently withdrawn in the names of bogus people through fake bank accounts by employees of M/s Unitac Power Transmission Limited, in connivance with land brokers and certain bank officials.

The involvement of Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Ranjit Singh and Samaliya Kumar (employees of M/s Unitac Power Transmission Limited), along with others, has surfaced, involving offences punishable under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the spokesperson said.

"The EOW (Crime Branch Kashmir) today carried out multiple searches in the districts of Bandipora and Budgam in connection with a case of fraudulent land compensation claims related to the 400 KV DC Samba-Amargarh Transmission Line," the spokesperson said.