J-K Police carry out raids in Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist's escape case

Srinagar, Sep 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out raids in Anantnag and Pulwama districts on Wednesday in connection with the case of a terrorist's escape, an official said.

He said searches were conducted in Awantipora area of Pulwama district and Bijbehara area of Anantnag, as part of an SIA investigation into the escape of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Amin Baba.

Baba had fled to Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari border in 2005.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by the government in December last year.