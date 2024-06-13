J-K police chief meets policeman injured in terror attack

Jammu, Jun 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain on Thursday visited the Government Medical College Hospital here to enquire about the welfare of the policeman injured in a terror attack in Doda district.

Constable Fareed of Jammu and Kashmir Police was injured in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Kota top area of Gandoh late Wednesday. He was shifted to the GMC Hospital for specialised treatment.

"Our Constable Fareed is now stable. He is getting the best treatment. All the bullets have been taken out from his body and he is being taken good care of. His family is also present with him,” the DGP told reporters after meeting the injured policeman.

Swain expressed hope that the policeman "will soon become capable of fighting again." On the four terror incidents in different districts of Jammu province, Swain said there are some 20 to 25 foreign terrorists and they will be defeated by the security forces.

"A (security) challenge is there from across the border, less from within and more from outside. When a group of foreign terrorists come here as mercenaries with only the intention of killing or getting killed, we are ready with our response and with our preparedness and coordination to defeat them.

"They are a few people, some 20 to 25 such persons who can create a disturbance for some time but they are not going to win. They were defeated earlier and they will be defeated again,” the DGP said. PTI TAS RHL