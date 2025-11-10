J-K Police chief reviews overall security in Bandipora

Srinagar, Nov 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Monday reviewed the counter-terror operations and law and order situation in Bandipora district.

During the meeting, Prabhat took a detailed review of the prevailing security situation with special focus on kinetic and non-kinetic counter-terror operations, and initiatives to curb drug abuse and other criminal activities, a police spokesperson said.

The director general of police (DGP) visited Bandipora district in north Kashmir to review the overall security, counter-terror operations, and law and order scenario in the district, he said.

Prabhat was accompanied by Special DG Coordination, PHQ J&K, S J M Gillani, and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi.

The review meeting was held at the District Police Lines Bandipora, and was attended by Bandipora SSP Ajaz Ahmed Zargar and other police officers of the district.

Prabhat urged the officers to remain vigilant, disciplined, and proactive in their respective areas of responsibility.

The DGP emphasized the need to further intensify the drive against anti-national elements, drugs, and crime, directing officers to take strict and effective action against those involved in such activities.

He also stressed the importance of community policing and enhanced inter-agency coordination to strengthen public trust and ensure a peaceful and secure environment across the district, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB KVK KVK