J-K police chief reviews security arrangements ahead of Prez Murmu's visit to Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday chaired a meeting of top officials to review security arrangements for the upcoming visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the valley. "Singh chaired a joint meeting of senior officers of police, CRPF, Army and intelligence agencies today in the Conference Hall, Police Control Room Kashmir to review the security arrangements regarding the upcoming visit of President of India to Srinagar," a police spokesman said The spokesman said during the meeting, security arrangements put in place for the President's visit, scheduled on Wednesday, including detailed deployment enroute and in and around the venues, were deliberated upon. Deployment of personnel from different forces and intelligence agencies and coordination aspects were also discussed in the meeting, he said. The spokesman said the DGP also took a review of the overall security scenario of the Kashmir Zone. Those who attended the meeting included ADG of CRPF (J&K Zone) Nalin Prabhat, ADGP (headquarters) M K Sinha, ADGP (Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar and IGP CID Nitish Kumar.

The J-K police chief stressed for optimum synergy among different agencies and forces, being deployed for the security of VVIP and directed the officers that proper briefings should be ensured to all the personnel deployed. Singh also emphasised on patrolling and night domination while maintaining alertness to check the movement of anti-national elements especially on inter-district routes and in the periphery of Srinagar city. He emphasized upon the need to keep an eye on the activities of suspicious elements and enjoined upon intelligence agencies to share any inputs on a real time basis. He also stressed for optimum use of resources and utilization of technology and security gadgets including CCTV cameras as part of deployment, and said a comprehensive communication network must be ensured to coordinate among the agencies involved in the security arrangements. While discussing traffic arrangements, the DGP directed for taking all necessary measures keeping in mind that commuters do not face unnecessary hindrances due to security restrictions. PTI MIJ KVK KVK