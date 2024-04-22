J-K police chief reviews security preparedness for LS polls

Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief RR Swain on Monday reviewed the preparedness of the security forces for conducting the Lok Sabha elections in south Kashmir.

The director general of police reviewed the security preparedness for the upcoming general elections in a joint officers meeting held at south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the spokesperson said.

The meeting was aimed to assess the readiness of the forces deployed for the elections, facilitating a collaborative effort towards ensuring the safe and successful conduct of the upcoming polls, he said.

During the meeting, DGP Swain held detailed discussions with senior officers of the J-K Police, CRPF, Army, ITBP, BSF, SSB and intelligence agencies.

The DGP sought inputs from the officers on various projects planned to ensure safe and secure elections.

Key discussion points during the meeting were focused on election preparedness, addressing all logistical and administrative aspects related to the process, facilitating seamless coordination with the forces, addressing any challenges or concerns that may arise as the election process unfolds, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, arrangements with regard to deployed personnel staying in different areas and their mobility, health care, heating and other required facilities as per the weather requirement were also discussed, he said.

The spokesperson said emphasis was given on the critical need for joint area domination by the CAPF, Police, and Army before and during the election period.

Addressing the meeting, the DGP impressed upon the participants to implement the action plan strictly for the security of candidates and polling booths.

Swain said the security arrangements for polling booths should be put in place efficiently, keeping in view the sensitiveness of the areas. PTI SSB NB NB