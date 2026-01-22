J-K police chief reviews security situation, anti-terror operations in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Thursday reviewed the security situation and anti-terror operations in the southern districts of the Valley, and stressed the need for heightened alertness to ensure peaceful and incident-free Republic Day celebrations.

Chairing a meeting at DPO Anantnag, the director general of police (DGP) held a detailed review of law and order management, counter-terrorism preparedness, crime control measures, and security arrangements for January 26.

He also assessed the ongoing anti-terror operations in Anantnag, Kulgam districts and Police District Awantipora.

Prabhat stressed the need for heightened alertness, fool-proof security planning, intensified area domination, and strong intelligence-based operations to ensure peaceful and incident-free Republic Day celebrations, a spokesperson said.

Addressing the officers, the DGP issued clear directions to deal firmly and decisively with anti-national elements posing threats to public safety, peace, and tranquillity.

The J-K police chief reiterated zero tolerance towards activities inimical to national security and emphasised the importance of sustained and focused operations against such elements.