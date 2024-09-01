J-K Police chief visits fallen officer's home, hails his 'unique blend of courage, compassion'

Srinagar, Sep 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief RR Swain paid a heartfelt tribute to DSP Humayun Bhat, who was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra recently, describing him as a "unique blend of courage and compassion" and emphasising his commitment to both his family and the community.

Bhat (32), a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), was one of four officers who laid down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in south Kashmir's Kokernag on September 13, 2023. He was honoured with the Kirti Chakra on the eve of this year's Independence Day for extraordinary bravery.

Swain visited Bhat's family and met his wife Fatimah Humayun and their one-year-old son Ali Ashar. He was accompanied by his wife Rasmita Das Swain, who chairs the Jammu and Kashmir Police Wives' Association, and Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) VK Birdhi.

During the visit, Swain praised Bhat's exceptional courage and steadfast commitment to serving the community and expressed deep admiration for the late officer's dedication while reaffirming the Jammu and Kashmir Police's unwavering support for the grieving family.

Swain reflected on Bhat's legacy, noting, "Time may erode many things but not the affection and respect that bind the living with the fallen in the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Long live 'The Family'." Inspector General of Police Birdhi also acknowledged Bhat's significant contributions to maintaining peace in the region, highlighting his efforts in averting numerous terror-related incidents.

As the officials conversed with Bhat's family members, young Ali Ashar offered a chocolate from a basket brought by Swain to Rasmita Das Swain, eliciting smiles from everyone.

Overwhelmed by the police department's support, Fatimah expressed her gratitude and said, "I truly see the police department as my family. They have always been there for us, stepping up and showing up whenever needed. Their constant support is incredibly reassuring." She is determined to raise her son with the values of bravery and integrity that Bhat embodied. She recently accepted a position as assistant professor at the University of Kashmir, a gesture for the next of kin of fallen officers.

"I don't wish to be called Humayun's (Bhat) widow. My marriage was the finality of my life and I will always be his wife," said Fatimah, who holds an MPhil in clinical psychology.

Adding to the tributes, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, corps commander of the Kashmir-based XV Corps of the Army, recently sent a letter to Fatimah, honouring her husband's sacrifice and congratulating her on his Kirti Chakra award.

Earlier this year, Fatimah had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Valley.