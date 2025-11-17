J-K Police chief visits families of personnel killed in Nowgam blast

Srinagar, Nov 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Monday visited the families of four personnel killed in the accidental blast at the Nowgam police station last week.

Nine people -- five personnel from the police department and four civilians -- were killed, and 32 others sustained injuries in an accidental blast of the explosives seized during the investigation of a "white-collar" terror module.

Prabhat, accompanied by Special DG S J M Gillani and other senior officers, visited the residences of crime branch photographers Javaid Mansoor in Pulwama district and Arshid Shah in Kulgam district.

The police chief also visited the homes of Head Constable Mohammad Amin in Bemina and selection grade constable Ajaz Ahmad on HMT Road to offer condolences.

"The DGP lauded the valour and dedication of the brave martyrs and assured full support to the bereaved families," a police spokesperson said. PTI MIJ RHL