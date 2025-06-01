J-K Police chief visits Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal ahead of festival

Srinagar, Jun 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat on Sunday visited the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal to take stock of security arrangements for the upcoming fair there.

Kheer Bhawani mela will be held at five Ragnya Bhagwati shrines at Tulmulla in Ganderbal, Manzgam and Devsar in Kulgam, Logripora in Anantnag and Tikkar in Kupwara on Tuesday.

Amid tight security arrangements, hundreds of people, mostly Kashmiri Pandits, left for the Valley in a convoy of 60 buses early Sunday from here to take part in the Kheer Bhawani mela, one of the biggest religious functions of the community.

The director general of Jammu and Kashmir Police was accompanied by senior police officials from the Ganderbal district during his visit to the temple. He also paid obeisance to Mata Ragnya Devi at the temple shrine.

All arrangements are in place for the security and lodging of pilgrims, officials said but added that fewer devotees have been turning up for the mela time time compared to last year.