J-K: Police conduct searches at locations linked to banned Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Sopore

Srinagar, Dec 11 (PTI) Police on Thursday carried out searches at multiple locations linked to the members of the banned organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A police officer said the coordinated searches were part of the ongoing investigation of a case under Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and took place at the houses and premises of Zaffar Islam alias Yadullah Peer, Lateef Ahmad Kaloo and Mohammad Ashraf Malik.

The exercise was undertaken in the presence of an executive magistrate after obtaining valid search warrants from the court of the Sopore UAPA special judge, the official said.

During the operation, relevant material and electronic devices were examined, and further legal procedures would be followed, he said. PTI MIJ PRK PRK